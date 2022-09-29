A breastfeeding expert is helping Redland mums-to-be prepare for a pain-free breastfeeding journey as their new bundles arrive.
Lynice Rostant is a certified Thompson Method Educator working in the Redlands to give expecting mothers a different approach to breastfeeding without painful complications.
The Thomson method is a holistic approach to support women to make empowered and informed choices on all things pre and post birth.
Ms Rostant said only 15 per cent of Australian women breastfeed their babies past six months, but most wish they could continue.
"The number one reported reason for women who feel forced to stop breastfeeding, is painful nipple trauma," she said.
"The Thompson Method is improving these outcomes and women are empowering themselves with knowledge and confidence to breastfeed for as long as they choose.
"The Thompson Method is transforming women's lives around the world."
Ms Rostant works to nurture and coach women to provide genuine care, education and support for mothers.
The method was founded by experienced midwife Dr Robyn Thompson who has a PhD in nipple trauma.
