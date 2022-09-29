Redland City Bulletin
Our Business

Breastfeeding expert helps mums nourish their babies with ease

September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Lynice Rostant is a certified Thompson Method Educator working in the Redlands. Picture supplied

A breastfeeding expert is helping Redland mums-to-be prepare for a pain-free breastfeeding journey as their new bundles arrive.

