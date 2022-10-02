Redlands Darts Association's SQDC veterans competition side hit some person bests at Meakin Park last month.
Although they finished fifth overall, there were some great personal achievements.
Brett Golding scored two 180's with a 130 start and a fantastic 121 finish, and Andrew Smith had an 11 dart finish in a 301 double start match.
Lea Smith had a 90 start and Ann Leslie had a 148 start, 110 finish and a 9 dart finish (301 double start).
Redlands darts association would like to congratulate all the players on their achievements and fantastic representation.
Dumpstarz 11, Projectile Dysfunction 5; Game of Throwns 10, Jokers 6; Whooo Cares 11, Darts Simpson's 5.
Highest peg men: Shane Jackson (121) women: Sharon Walker (100).
Archers 11, Funny Tuckers 5; Eliminators 11, Mix it Up 5; Wolves 13, Darts Vaders 3; Sonic Death Monkeys 10, Ducks Nuts 6.
Highest peg men: Greg Harold (93), women: Amanda Henley (48).
3 Darts to the Wind 5, What's the Point 5; Bridge Burners 7, 60s are Us 7; Red Barons 10, Tons of Bull 4.
Highest peg men: Brian Harris (75), women: Nicole Rodgers (123).
180s went to Bill Potter (4), Jayson Wilson (3), Dominic Faye, Darren Hanson, Paul O'Malley (2), Rob Drift (2), Brett Golding (2), Colleen Golding, Glenn Mullen and Vernon Ahkee. Ben Isbell scored a 171.
Great achievements included Derek Dare's first night playing for 3Darts to the Wind where he scored his first 100 and a 16 and 8 peg out, Dan Tucker hit a 50 Bullseye peg out and Jayson Wilson had a 12 darted match.
