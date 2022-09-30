Redland City Bulletin

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was 'optimistic' about the national economy at a summit held at Sirromet Winery

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 30 2022 - 5:00am
Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers and Capalaba MP Don Brown and Redlands MP Kim Richards. Picture - Don Brown Facebook.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he is "relatively optimistic" about Australia's economic prospects despite global turmoil.

