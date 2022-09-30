Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he is "relatively optimistic" about Australia's economic prospects despite global turmoil.
Speaking at a function held by the Logan and Redlands branch of Regional Development Australia (RDA), Dr Chalmers said developing growth corridors over the next decade was key to prosperity.
"I believe that the growth corridors of this country are the hope of the side when it comes to the future of our economy," he said.
"I want to make sure that this big opportunity presented to us by the Olympics isn't just something which is felt in the core of Brisbane City...but it's something which delivers a lasting benefit for the growth corridors - for Redlands, for Logan, for the coasts, for Ipswich."
Dr Chalmers also spoke about the Jobs and Skills summit held in Canberra, which he said would inform a white paper on skills and employment.
A keynote of the Treasurer's address was a preview of the upcoming Budget, which he said anticipated worsening short-term economic conditions.
"The Budget that I'll hand down includes a pretty significant deterioration in the global economy, with global economic pressures intensifying rather than easing," Dr Chalmers said.
"There is substantial pressure on our domestic economy...We've got high and rising inflation, falling real wages, and interest rates are obviously rising and will bite before long.
"Despite all of this, I am still relatively optimistic and upbeat about the future of our economy and the future of our country."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the event provided key insights into the potential challenges and opportunities of the next decade.
"It was terrific to have the Federal Treasurer provide a keynote speech to the Logan and Redlands RDA on his passion for our region south of the Brisbane River," she said.
"Dr Chalmers provided clear context on the global, national and local economic challenges before us."
"But also spoke of his optimism for the future and the huge opportunities ahead over the next decade as we head toward 2032."
Her colleague, Capalaba MP Don Brown, said any collaboration between the state and federal governments could only benefit the region.
"It's great to have a Federal Government that works collaboratively with the states to achieve growth and promote innovation and opportunity in our part of the world," he said.
