Some Redland City Council services will be affected by the Queen's Birthday public holiday on Monday, October 3.
Find out which services are affected here:
Redland City Council offices and customer service centres will be closed on Monday 3 October, returning to regular operating hours on Tuesday 4 October.
Normal bin services will occur on the public holiday. Remember to put your bin out the night before as trucks start collecting from 6am. If your bin has not been collected by 4pm, please contact us within 24 hours.
To report a missed bin on the public holiday, please fill out the Missed bin collection request form, or phone the office the next day on 3829 8999. For more information, visit the Missed Bin collection page on the website.
Birkdale: open from 7am-5.30pm (must arrive before 5.15pm).
Redland Bay: open from 7am-5.30pm (must arrive before 5.15pm).
Coochiemudlo Island: open 10am-12pm. Closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Karragarra Island: open during daylight hours.
Lamb Island: open during daylight hours.
North Stradbroke Island: open 8am-2pm.
Macleay Island: open 8am-2pm.
Russell island: open 8am-2pm.
Residents should check the website for all other opening times.
RecycleWorld Redland Bay is closed on Mondays. It is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am-2pm.
The libraries and after-hours return chutes will be closed on Monday 3 October. No items will be due during this time. Borrowing of digital resources is still available online through the Library App.
The Redland Animal Shelter will be open 9am-12pm on the public holiday.
Redland IndigiScapes Centre, Nursery, Botanic Gardens and Cafe will be closed on the public holiday. Walking trails will remain open.
The RPAC box office will be closed on the public holiday. For online bookings visit rpac.com.au
Redland Coast's Art Galleries at Cleveland and Capalaba will both be closed on the public holiday.
The centre in the Raby Bay Harbour Precinct will be open from 9am-4pm on the public holiday.
For council-related emergencies, please phone 3829 8999.
