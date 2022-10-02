Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming says development projects must be approved by Councillors to support population growth in the Redlands after Councillor Wendy Boglary shared her support for a collaborative housing strategy.
It comes after deputy premier and planning minister Steven Miles launched an unprecedented takeover of the city's housing strategy using his ministerial powers under the Planning Act to urgently undertake a state government-led strategy for the city.
Mr Laming said Councillors who limited the release of land hindered the process to get renters into their own home.
"Once sufficient land stock is released, the market sorts out housing and rental mix better than politicians ever will. A developer producing a housing product people don't want goes broke pretty quickly," he said
Mr Laming said higher-density subdivisions, high rise around retail areas, and holding back as much as possible an urban footprint expansion into green corridors would meet Redland population demand.
"Cr Boglary's best contribution to this debate is to do her job... approving sensible development applications when they come before Council. Had she done that over the last 'dismal decade' as she terms it, we wouldn't face a take-over today."
Cr Boglary said collaboration with the government could be positive.
"...I will continue to work with any "colour" of Government so long as it is in the community best interest - if any action is being considered it is always best to be at the table discussing all alternatives and suggestions," she said.
"As I previously stated, I would suggest all stakeholders to collaboratively commence discussions as in the meantime our community is hurting and don't require any more words but commencement of actions to assist achieve the desired outcomes."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
