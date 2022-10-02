Redland City Bulletin

Laming says development approvals will help population growth

By Emily Lowe
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 8:00pm
Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming disputes Councillor Wendy Boglary's support for housing strategy takeover. File pictures

Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming says development projects must be approved by Councillors to support population growth in the Redlands after Councillor Wendy Boglary shared her support for a collaborative housing strategy.

