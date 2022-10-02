Redland City Bulletin

Redlands comes together at Real Estate charity dinner for homeless

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 2 2022 - 4:00am
Real Estate Agent and There's No Place Like Home Charity Dinner organiser Louise Denisenko with Homeless United's Horowai Raneka. Picture supplied

Redlands' real estate agents have brought the wider community together for the second time to raise more than $30,000 to support bayside residents experiencing homelessness.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

