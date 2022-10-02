Redlands' real estate agents have brought the wider community together for the second time to raise more than $30,000 to support bayside residents experiencing homelessness.
Louise Denisenko teamed up with fellow real estate agents to run the second annual There's No Place Like Home Charity Dinner and raised almost $33,000 for Homeless United.
Ms Denisenko said what started as a basic idea to bring the region's real estate agents together for charity had expanded to involve people from industries across Redlands Coast in just two years.
"In the first year we had 100 people in the Courthouse and this year we had 200 at the Redlands Sporting Club."
"We had a three course dinner with drinks and entertainment, and an auction and raffle prizes, and we raised almost $33,000 for Homeless United.
"The first one was predominantly agents, as well as conveyancers and industry related people, but the second one we've opened it up to all kinds of businesses and trades.
"We've already almost sold out next year which will probably have about 300 people so every year it is just growing."
She said the rivalry between Real Estate competitors was a key component to the event's success.
"We love to keep it light hearted to make it a fun night for everyone," she said.
"A good thing about being the host is because we're all competitors, I know where to strategically place certain agents so they'll outbid one another, which works quite well."
Ms Denisenko said it was important for her and fellow real estate agents to give back to a cause vital to their industry.
"Because we sell property I think it's important that agents who are otherwise competitors come together and put their differences aside and raise money for a charity that is about the industry that we're all working in that actually gives us a living, so I think we should give back," she said.
