A Redlands Chaplain is helping the Alexandra Hills State School community tackle life's challenges with the help of some unusual friends.
Pastor Terry Keen decided to become a Chaplain after seeing the enjoyment the role brought to his wife as she started the chaplaincy programs in the Redlands.
Mr Keen became the chaplain at Alexandra Hills State School in 2006 and has become one of the school's most beloved staff members.
"I love working with people, I like caring for people and like sharing with people. I'm not an overbearing person and I interact easily so I enjoy it," he said.
"What I enjoy is the interaction with children of all types of circumstances and situations who are looking for someone they can talk to who will accept the love and the care that the chaplain wishes to give to them.
"I love going to work everyday and sharing hope with those people who feel hopeless.
"It's not always easy, I have been challenged to work confidently with people who are not in a good place and finding the best way to help them."
Mr Keen won the hearts of many within the school community when he created the Lizard Lounge in 2012 to help students unwind with the help of some wild animals, inspired by a similar program at a Victorian school.
"It's a program that engages mainly the year five and six boys and it took off when when we decided to to do it," he said.
"Just for instance, I get a phone call from a from the principal or from a staff member who says they are having some problems with Bill, he's not focusing in the classroom or he's really angry and upset or something like that.
"They'll send him to my room and he'll come down probably raging, really angry and I ask them to help me with the animals. I have two Blue Tongue Lizards, one bearded dragon and two turtles.
"I am absolutely amazed at what these little critters can actually do. They soften the child's demeanor."
The 73-year-old said he felt he had about two years left at the school before he would be ready to hand the reigns over to a new chaplain.
His breakthrough work at Alexandra Hills State School made him the recipient of the Pastor Glen Gray Award which recognises an outstanding school chaplain at the 2021 Mayoral Prayer Breakfast.
Another chaplain will be given the honour at this year's breakfast on October 24 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
Redlands Coast school communities have until Monday 10 October to nominate their favourite 'chappy' for the third annual Pastor Glen Gray Award.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
