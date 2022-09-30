Weekly wrap: Ideas big and small are the best way to move a society forward

Jeremy Cook reports that Queensland will end its reliance on coal by 2035 as part of a $62 billion energy plan which will include the world's largest pumped hydro project. Redlands MP Kim Richards said it was "an important insurance policy for our publicly-owned energy system." The state government is to be commended for this plan. Big thinking like this is usually rare from governments who normally only look towards the next election because they fear a government of another stripe will take credit for something they initiated. Things like this should happen more often.