Weekly wrap: Ideas big and small are the best way to move a society forward

G'day readers,
Have you ever had an idea that would solve a problem? Did you then seek to turn that idea into a reality?
Emily Lowe tells us of one such idea that became a locked-in policy this week.
Ms Lowe reports of a fantastic initiative to take pressure off Alexandra Hills parents. It is big thinking and the school's leaders deserve special praise for following through with something that will have a lasting legacy.
Emily told us another great story from Alexandra Hill State School this week. A Redlands Chaplain is helping the Alexandra Hills State School community tackle life's challenges with the help of some unusual friends.
Jeremy Cook reports that Queensland will end its reliance on coal by 2035 as part of a $62 billion energy plan which will include the world's largest pumped hydro project. Redlands MP Kim Richards said it was "an important insurance policy for our publicly-owned energy system." The state government is to be commended for this plan. Big thinking like this is usually rare from governments who normally only look towards the next election because they fear a government of another stripe will take credit for something they initiated. Things like this should happen more often.
Emily chatted with Labor's Murray Watt this week. He told the Bulletin Redlands Lava Blue project would receive $5.24 million to develop critical minerals in the Redlands. This is fantastic news for local jobs.
I know it is not an original idea, but I have some thoughts on an express busway from Redland Bay to Brisbane City. Let me know what you think.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
