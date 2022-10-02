Fidler to speak on new novel

Writer and broadcaster Richard Fidler will have a conversation about his new novel The Book of Roads and Kingdoms at the Alexandra Hills Hotel from noon to 2pm on October 20.
The novel stems from Fidler's discovery of 10th century Arab diplomat Ibn Fadlan and his account of travels from Baghdad to modern day Russia.
Fidler said he was struck by how modern Fadlan's voice was.
"It was almost like a 21st century time traveller dropped into a medieval wilderness," he said.
Fidler said he later discovered that this was just one of many reports from Arab and Persian travellers about travels in China, India, Africa and Byzantium.
His novel represents a patchwork of this lost world and is the story of medieval wanderers who travelled to what was to them, the edges of the known world. Through these explorations, Fidler creates a picture of this dazzling lost world and the story of the empire's rise and ultimate fall.
"This was an era when the caliphs of Baghdad presided over a dominion greater than the Roman empire at its peak," he said.
The kingdom stretched from North Africa to India. During that time imperial Baghdad was founded as the city of peace and was the richest and largest metropolis in the world. There it nurtured a flourishing culture of science, literature and philosophy and its citizens were encouraged to seek knowledge.
"This is where traders, diplomats, soldiers and scientists left behind the pleasures of Baghdad to venture by camel, horse and boat to explore the unknown. Those who returned recounted their realistic and fantastical adventures with tales of wonder, horror and delight."
Fidler has written two other books The Golden Maze and Ghost Empire and has co written Saga Land with Kari Gislason. His interview program Conversations is broadcast nationally on ABC radio and podcast internationally.
The book is available in hard cover for $39.95 through ABC Books. Books will be available for purchase and can be signed by Fidler at the event.
The cost of the book launch is $50 which includes a two-course meal. Booking details are on 3824 4444.
