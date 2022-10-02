Redland City Bulletin

Richard Fidler launches The Book of Roads and Kingdoms at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 20

Updated October 2 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:08am
Richard Fidler launches The Book of Roads and Kingdoms at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 20. Picture supplied
Fidler to speak on new novel

Writer and broadcaster Richard Fidler will have a conversation about his new novel The Book of Roads and Kingdoms at the Alexandra Hills Hotel from noon to 2pm on October 20.

