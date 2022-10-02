International Soprano Mirusia will return from an extensive European headlining tour to debut her new concert program at home on the RPAC stage at 7.30pm on February 18.
Affectionately dubbed as Australia's Songbird by 3AW's Denis Walter, Mirusia will sing songs from her career including classical favourites, Broadway musical hits, new original music and songs she has performed with André Rieu on his global spectaculars. She will also be bringing with her some of Australia's finest musicians, including special guest JD Smith from The Ten Tenors.
"I am so excited to return to Australia from touring in Europe in December, and it's only fitting that I start my year off performing for my own home crowd at Redlands," Mirusia said.
"This concert will feature my most requested songs and also some new surprises."
Her shows on her recent Songbird tour have been described as "stunning, fabulous, and divine".
Melbourne-based singer/songwriter, JD Smith, has been touring as a member of The Ten Tenors since 2015. In later years Smith has shifted his focus to release his debut album Soul Searchin which speaks of his indigenous heritage and is produced by Michael Cristiano (The Seekers, Gene Pitney).
Early bird tickets (prior to December 31) are $50 with children at $35 and VIP tickets for a pre show drink and post-show meet and greet for $85. Bookings can be made on 3829 8131, rpacboxoffice.@redland.qld.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.