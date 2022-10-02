Due to overwhelming demand during pre-sale, Roundhouse Entertainment, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring has announced a second and final Robbie Williams concert at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton on November 19, 2023.
It follows high demand on pre-sale tickets for his first show on November 18 and confirms Australia's love for the ultimate showman.
Tickets for all shows are now on sale.
Williams said Australasia was one of his favourite places in the world to tour.
"I feel so at home in Australia and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans."
Williams is hailed as one of the finest male pop stars of his generation, having sold more than 85 million albums, with 14 UK number one albums (the most for any solo artist) and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.
He has an unparalleled catalogue of pop hits, including Angels, Rock DJ, Kids (recorded with Kylie Minogue), Feel, Better Man, Love My Life and Supreme.
Tickets are from $249.90. Book on shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/robbie-williams-adotg
