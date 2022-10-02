Mat Rogers to speak on autobiography

Australian football legend and television personality Mat Rogers will share his story of triumph, hardship, loss and heartache at the Alexandra Hills Hotel when he launches his book A Father's Son at 7pm on October 26.
Regarded among the most talented footballers of the modern era and a dual international in rugby league and rugby union, Rogers lived in both the shadow and the thrall of his famous father, and their complex relationship shaped him in ways he couldn't fathom.
Craving paternal acceptance while determined to carve out his own identity and, later, to avoid repeating the sins of the father, he veered between periods of jubilation and depression, fulfilment and despair. Now, in his majestic, evocative autobiography, Rogers tells the story of a life framed by triumph and tragedy, a life in which, ultimately, he finds purpose and contentment in a harsh world.
With its cracking pace and unvarnished frankness, A Father's Son is more than another athlete's memoirs. In spare, vivid prose, Rogers reveals how his teenage years were marked by periods of rebellion and self-destructive behaviour. Then, at age 20, he became a father to son Jack before he had finished his own journey into adulthood.
By age 22, he was married to first wife Michelle with another child, daughter Skyla. As well as discussing the experience of having a family while still a young man, Rogers also recounts the challenges that have defined his life off the sports field - the impact of losing both his parents in tragic circumstances and the experimental neck surgery he underwent in 2007, ending years of debilitating pain.
Rogers' story is one of a man who rises to the difficulties life sends his way.
The discovery that his son Max is autistic prompted him and second wife Chloe to co-found charity 4 ASD Kids - and he talks passionately about the work he has done to raise awareness of a subject so close to home.
That fighting spirit introduced Rogers to an even greater number of Australians who watched the sporting legend thrive on Australian Survivor. Across two memorable appearances on the reality television series, he impressed viewers with his ability to combine his competitive spirit with his desire to play with heart. That duality, which defines Rogers' life, shines through in A Father's Son.
Rogers has played either rugby league or rugby union professionally from 1994 to 2011. In rugby league, he played for the Cronulla Sharks and later the Gold Coast Titans. He also played five State of Origin matches for Queensland and 11 Tests for Australia.
In rugby union, he played 40 matches for the NSW Waratahs and 45 tests for the Wallabies. As a winger, fullback or five-eighth, Rogers was fast, elusive, skillful, indefatigable and a prolific point-scorer.
Cost of the book launch is $55 pp which includes a two-course meal and a glass of wine. Bookings are to be made by October 21. Books will be available to be purchased and signed at the event. For booking details, phone 3824 4444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.