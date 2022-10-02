Mat Rogers to speak on autobiography

Redland City Bulletin

Footballer Mat Rogers will launch his autobiography at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 26

Updated October 2 2022 - 11:13am, first published 11:01am
Footballer Mat Rogers will launch his autobiography at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 26. Picture supplied.
Australian football legend and television personality Mat Rogers will share his story of triumph, hardship, loss and heartache at the Alexandra Hills Hotel when he launches his book A Father's Son at 7pm on October 26.

