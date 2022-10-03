Redland City Bulletin

Dam fish are biting as snapper and whiting come up in the bay

By Michael Des David
October 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia's best bass (and the day's fish) was 47cm, caught on live shrimp and released. Picture supplied

The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club had an inshore fishing competition on the 25 of September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.