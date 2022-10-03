The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club had an inshore fishing competition on the 25 of September.
The target species was snapper, with whiting as a backup species.
The snapper did not turn up to the party, so a withing of 569 grams caught by Barry Lewis took out the special prize.
Bream, flathead and whiting were the dominant species at the weigh-in.
A few members targeted school mackerel and reported that undersized mackerel were mostly caught, with only a few fishing large enough to be weighed in.
A fellow golfer and keen angler, Peter Pritchard from Coochiemudlo Island, caught a seventy- eight-centimeter mulloway on a six-pound line on a whiting hook baited with a worm in the Logan River.
That is quite a feat, and the fish put up a good account, but Peter is an experienced angler and was up to the task.
Peter said this is not the first mulloway he has caught on a whiting rig in the Logan River.
Raymond Kennedy and young Amelia had a pleasant morning surprise at the Hinze Dam fishing the western arm.
They launched at 6 am to an overcast sky and cool breeze.
They expected the water to be dirty after the recent rise, but the visibility was around eight feet.
They headed straight to the bay where they had success for the last few weeks and by 9 am had only boated four fish, with the largest going 32 cm.
They explored the trees opposite for nothing and gradually worked their way down towards the dam wall.
They found quite a large school opposite the white marker.
The fish was over a drop-off from 45 to 55 feet, but some of the fish from the deep side were coming up with barotrauma, so Ray adjusted the spot lock, so they were only fishing in 45 feet of water.
By 11 am, they had caught 88 bass when they stopped fishing as Amelia was tired from catching fish.
Her best bass (and the day's fish) went 47cm.
All fish were caught on live shrimp and released.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island, regularly fishes from his canoe and has 25 years experience fishing on the bay.
He shares his knowledge with both amateur and experienced fishers to help them reel in the perfect catch.
