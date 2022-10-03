Visitors and residents of Minjerribah will be able to soak up picturesque views of the bay as stage two of the Minjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk begins.
The second stage is funded by the State Government's South East Queensland Community Stimulus Program and will expand the walkway from Frenchman's Stairs.
Mayor Karen Williams said the expansion also included complete restoration of Frenchman's stairs and a revamp of picnic areas.
"When finished, the walk experience will be hard to beat, with accessible paths and viewing platforms helping to ensure all visitors and members of this close-knit community can enjoy the fabulous views afforded by this spectacular stretch of coastline.
"Completion of the Frenchman's Stairs restoration will also enhance entry to the beach; and the revamped stairs will serve the community for many years to come.
Work is expected to be completed by late April 2023 if weather permits, and during construction, beachgoers can access Frenchman's Beach Deadman's Beach.
Division two Councillor Peter Mitchell said the project was timely as Minjerribah continued to grow as a popular tourism destination.
"The coastal walk experience from Snapper Street to Point Lookout Village will see visitors enjoy and support businesses in both locations, and encourage a deeper appreciation of the island," he said.
"The sustainably designed walkway will further protect the habitats of animal and plant life and also help preserve the landscape's values."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
