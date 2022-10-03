The Alexandra Hills Bombers reserve men's team have won back-to-back-to-back premierships after a successful three years, while the men's senior and women's teams also had good seasons.
Both the senior and reserve men's teams made grand finals, with the reserves securing a third consecutive premiership while the senior squad narrowly went down in its match.
After a string of player retirements and new recruits, the women's side had some significant improvements throughout its season.
President Mick Bloye said it was the first time both men's teams had made grand finals since 2008, making for a successful 2022 season.
"We've had healthy numbers, and we've got some good youth coming through the clubs, so it's been terrific for us, and to play a full season was amazing after two years," he said.
"To have a full season we no interruptions was was great for everyone's mindset."
The reserves managed to defeat Sandgate 60-27 in their grand final after being beaten by the side twice throughout the regular season.
"It was very exciting because we hadn't beaten them until the grand final," Mr Bloye said.
"The team has played in the last four grand finals and have won the last three. It's so great for the club."
For the seniors, Hinterland proved too much for the top side and won 103-66, despite the bombers being ahead at half time after a great season and a nail-biting finals run.
"The side that beat us was undefeated, so it was always going to be a big ask," Mr Bloye said.
"They got away from us at halftime and are a very good team. Their leading forward had kicked over 100 goals for the season."
"We had a preliminary final at home and won it by just one point against Sandgate, so that was a pretty exciting day as well."
Mr Bloye said they had a good chance of winning in the 2023 season.
"At the moment, we're talking to our current list of players, and we're also talking to other players around the district," he said.
"Hinterland, who beat us, are going into a different competition next year, so I think we're at a fairly strong position to challenge again next year."
Mr Bloye said the women's team had come leaps and bounds from the start of their season.
"We lost a lot of experienced players in the last year due to retirement, and they started the season with a lot of inexperienced players," he said.
"Their improvement during the year has been phenomenal and they were very unlucky not to make the final because of a washout and a forfeit from the bottom side.
"We were very proud of what our women achieved this year. Any women considering playing football should contact new players because we love to welcome new players, especially in the female space."
To get involved with the club, visit https://www.alexandrahillsafl.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
