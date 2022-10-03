Koalas looking for love are on the move across the Redlands as breeding season kicks off.
Redland Coast residents have been urged to keep an eye out for wildlife in the region between August and December as koalas become more active.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said residents needed to be alert on roads and when moving through their properties.
"Blake and Benson, two well-known ambassador koalas, have a home range in a local koala safe neighborhood and are often found using trees alongside busy roads in the area," she said.
"Benson was injured when he was struck by a car earlier this year, but he is now recovered."
Cr Williams residents could take simple measures to help koalas move safely through urban areas.
"They should add pool and fence escapes to ensure yards are koala-friendly, and secure their pets at night and when out walking," she said.
"Keep your distance if you see a koala, allowing it to move about freely unless the animal is in immediate danger.
"If you spot a sick or injured koala, call the Redlands 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Service on 3833 4031."
Council's Koala Conservation Program Project Officer Dr Cathryn Dexter said residents should join the Redlands Coast Koala Watch.
"Council and its research partners rely on the community to help keep track of local koalas by reporting all sightings, while they are going about their everyday outdoor activities," Dr Dexter said.
"Koalas are mostly active at night but they will move around during the day if they are disturbed, too hot, too cold or simply to find a new feed tree.
"During breeding season you may notice koalas becoming more vocal. If you hear a variety of calls consisting of low-pitched bellows and grunts it is a positive sign that male koalas are communicating nearby.
"The information gathered through Koala Watch is used to develop koala conservation actions, help reduce the incidence of sick and injured koalas, and improve local koala mapping."
For more information on koalas on Redlands Coast or Koala Watch, visit Council's koala conservation website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
