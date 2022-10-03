Redland City Council is set to make the lives of some of its most vulnerable residents a little easier as it commits to become dementia-friendly.
Dementia Australia recognised Redland City Council as the second Queensland Council to commit to create a dementia-friendly city on September 21.
Mayor Karen Williams said Council had a Dementia-Friendly Council Action Plan to get the ball rolling.
"Last year Council adopted the Redlands Coast Age-friendly Action Plan to guide us in creating environments that enable older adults to live active and healthy lives and continue to participate fully in the community for as long as possible," Cr Williams said.
"This action plan acknowledges that longer life expectancy and an ageing population will see an increased number of older adults living with dementia in the community, although it is important to note that younger people can also be diagnosed with dementia."
Cr Williams said the plan involved ensuring customer service centres, libraries, art galleries and the Redland Performing Arts Centre were welcoming and easily accessible.
"This can be done through practical measures such as appropriate signage, lighting and colours," she said.
"Council staff will also be training to become dementia friends and educated in how to use positive language and compassionate attitudes when communicating with people living with dementia.
Deputy Mayor Cr Julie Talty attended the ceremony and encouraged other local organisations to get involved.
"More than 3418 or just over two per cent of Redlands Coast residents live with a diagnosis of dementia and we want them to know that they are valued, that we hear them and respect them," Cr Talty said.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe said Redland City Council and the Redlands Coast Dementia Community would improve the lives of people of all ages living with dementia, their families and carers.
"It is vital we create dementia-friendly communities that address the stigma, isolation and discrimination experienced by people living with dementia, their families and carers," she said.
Redlands Coast Dementia Community will host the Innovation in Living with Dementia Expo to highlight what's happening on Redlands Coast to make it a more inclusive, supportive and dementia-friendly community this month.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
