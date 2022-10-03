Redland City Bulletin

Diddly Squat girl band plays for Folk Redlands on October 16

Folk Redlands features local girl band Diddly Squat at its monthly gig to be held at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Centre, 3 Poinciana Avenue on October 16.

