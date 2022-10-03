Folk Redlands features local girl band Diddly Squat at its monthly gig to be held at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Centre, 3 Poinciana Avenue on October 16.
Diddly Squat was a joint winner of the ABC Exhumed television series in 2013 and has performed at QPAC Green Jam, Redfest, Peaks to Points Festivals, LGBTIQ Over 50's Expos, IndigiDayOut, Karuna and Wynnum markets and on ABC Radio.
The band's single All So Ordinary, written by late band member Kathy Ridgway was released in 2017.
Repertoire includes an eclectic mix of folk-rock music including favourites from the 1960's to the 1990's with a sprinkling of originals.
Band members include drummer Merrilyn Bowers, vocalist and bass player Chris Hall,vocalist and guitarist Ann Leung and vocalist Sophie Stevanov.
Diddly Squat will be on stage at 3pm following two hours of blackboard performers from 1pm.
Admission is $3 members and $5 non-members. More on folkredlands.org
Folk Redlands is a not-for-profit club.
