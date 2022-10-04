A Thornlands swimmer will be the youngest member of the Australian Swimming Team to compete at the Vitrus Oceanic Asia Games next month.
Summer-Skey Crisp's career in the pool is taking off, and at just 14-years-old she is paving the way for swimmers with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Crisp swims in the recently introduced S19 Multiclass swimming classification for athletes with ASD and no intellectual impairment and has become the class' most successful female athlete in the country.
She was diagnosed with ASD at two years old and finds peace when she is in the water.
The Carmel College student is in grade nine and trains seven times a week at the Chandler Swimming Club.
Mum Tamara Crist said her daughter holds 22 individual Queensland records already and was looking to gain many more.
"Summer-Skye's goals are to compete at the prestigious 2023 Australian Age Championships to be hosted by the Gold Coast, gain selection to the Australian Global Games team competing in France in 2023, for s19 to be included into the Paralympic schedule of events in Los Angeles 2028 and to be Australia's first s19 Paralympic medalist," she said.
First, Crisp will compete at the Vitrus Oceanic Asia Games, an international multi-sport competition in the Oceania Asia region for elite athletes with an intellectual impairment, high functioning ASD, Down Syndrome.
She will compete in the 220m and 400m individual medley, 100m backstroke, 800, 400 and 200m freestyle, 200m, 100m and 50m butterfly and 200m, 100m and 50m breast.
"The event is delivered by Sport Inclusion Australia, and features as a lead up and selection event to the World Global Games, being held in Vichy, France in 2023, and also to the Paralympics being in conjunction with the Olympics in Paris 2024," Ms Crisp said.
"It features the sports of swimming, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, judo, rowing, sailing, table tennis, taekwando, and triathlon."
The games will be held in Brisbane from November 5-11 at the Sleeman Aquatic Centre, Chandler.
