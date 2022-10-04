Bayside wildlife advocates are worried a wedge-tailed eagles' nest will be compromised in the development of the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct, but a council spokesperson says it will be protected.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said Council was committed to protecting native wildlife on the site of the Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct and had taken particular care to retain the wedge-tailed eagle's nesting tree by ensuring no significant works would be conducted at the nesting site.
"The immediate vicinity of the eagles' nest tree is within a central natural watercourse, which will be rehabilitated to strengthen the ecological values of the site," she said.
"The precinct project celebrates the eagles' presence and for this reason includes a playground structure representative of their nest tree.
"Applicable measures will be implemented to further limit impacts, such as engaging wildlife spotters, catchers and arborists for hollow relocation."
Birdlife Redlands and Brisbane Bayside Convenor Kathy Clark said nesting locations for wedge-tailed eagles in built-up areas were scarce and that impacts on their habitat should be avoided, even close by.
"We are so privileged to have this magnificent bird actually breeding in the Redlands and yet the council is proposing to surround it with carparks, playgrounds, and bike tracks," Ms Clark said.
"These eagles usually return every year to the same nesting tree. The juvenile eagle still has some down feathers and is dependent on its parents.
"They are shy birds so inevitably the eagles will be forced out of this nesting area. There needs to be protection of habitat trees and a very large buffer area around the eagle's nest."
A Master Plan for the Heinemann Road site estimates the sports facility elements including 17 playing fields, almost three kilometres of cycling tracks, BMX tracks, parking spaces and a clubhouse would cost about $60 million.
According to Redland City Council, 47 hectares of the 159 hectare site will be used for sport and recreation purposes, with 112 hectares to get minimal improvements such as maintenance and recreational trails.
Koala Action Group president Debbie Pointing said Council should scale-back works on the site to protect the native wildlife.
"An active wedge-tailed eagle nest is located right in the middle of the impact area," she said.
"Construction work will likely result in the pair of birds abandoning this nest in territory they may have had for decades."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.