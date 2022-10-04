Redland City Bulletin

Wedge-tailed eagles at Heinemann Road site to be protected

By Emily Lowe
October 4 2022 - 9:00pm
A junior wedged-tail eagle in its nest at the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct site. Picture supplied.

Bayside wildlife advocates are worried a wedge-tailed eagles' nest will be compromised in the development of the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct, but a council spokesperson says it will be protected.

Local News

