Bayside duty senator Murray Watt says no Bowman specific election promises have been delivered yet as the Federal Labor Government tackles the cost of living crisis for all Australians.
Mr Watt said all of the promises made by Bowman Labor Candidate Donisha Duff throughout the 2022 election campaign would be fulfilled by the end of the government's first term.
Ms Duff made promises throughout her campaign to improve health care, support women's issues, upgrade sporting clubs and fund community programs in Bowman.
This included $500,000 to expand the Centre for Women and Co premises to provide more support for domestic and family violence victims, as well as $700,000 to be shared amongst seven local sporting clubs.
Mr Watt said the Albanese Government had prioritised tackling day-to-day pressures for all Australians in the first four months of the first term.
"We will deliver all of our election promises in the Redlands, but we will also have to fix up the mess the previous LNP Government left us - an economy a trillion dollars in debt, declining productivity, wages going backwards and the highest level of inflation in 20 years," he said.
"These problems were a decade in the making and we won't solve them overnight.
"In only four months, we've already secured an increase in the minimum wage, provided flood and pandemic support, and worked with the energy sector to rein in prices.
"Our plans to make childcare, housing and medicines cheaper are well underway, as well as making it easier to see a doctor, get wages moving and fix aged care."
Watt said the Labor government was working to manage a $1 trillion debt.
"We are determined to get value for taxpayers' money and deliver help for those in the Redlands with genuine funding needs," he said.
"We're also getting on with big, nation-building reforms like delivering a First Nations Voice to Parliament, to give our first Australians more of a say over their lives.
"I am very excited to be the Labor Duty Senator for the Redlands and am looking forward to advocating for the region, not only from within government but also within the Cabinet.
"My focus will be on reducing the cost-of-living burden on families and retirees, as well as seeing much improved health services and road infrastructure in the Redlands."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.