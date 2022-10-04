Redland City Bulletin

Bowman waits for election promises as Labor tackles living costs

By Emily Lowe
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 9:00pm
Bayside duty senator Murray Watt said all of Bowman's election promises would be fulfilled before the next federal election. File picture

Bayside duty senator Murray Watt says no Bowman specific election promises have been delivered yet as the Federal Labor Government tackles the cost of living crisis for all Australians.

