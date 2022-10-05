Handy scratchies will help wine lovers across Queensland keep track of their sips and better understand standard drinks during tastings and cellar door tours.
The DrinkWise Stay tasteful while tasting campaign was lunched at Queensland's largest Winery, Sirromet at Mount Cotton, on Tuesday to launch.
The initiative to provide visitors with practical tools to track their consumption is a partnership between DrinkWise, Australian Grape and Wine and the National Wine Foundation.
Sirromet Winemaker and QLD Wine Industry Association secretary Jessica Fergusson said the new resources would prove useful for the many visitors the Mount Cotton Winery accommodates annually.
"We have a responsibility to show that experience we are conducting at our cellar doors with our visitors is a responsible one," she said.
"These sort of practical initiatives I think really assist us to educate our customers. It's really important not just for the safety of our roads but for the physical and mental health of our customers."
Tourism minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said the 'scratchie cards' and other resources would be distributed at more than 1800 cellar doors and tourism associations across Australia.
"Together with southern Queensland's growing reputation for quality wines, our vineyards are now welcoming more visitors than ever.
"As an important contributor to Queensland's visitor economy, we want our winery experiences to be as safe as they are enjoyable and for visitors to make good choices."
The initiative includes digital resources which will be available at wine festivals across Australia.
DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said the campaign would help people make better choices when tasting wines to stay safe and enjoy themselves.
"In order to promote a healthier drinking culture, we need to continually provide education campaigns about alcohol," Mr Strahan said.
"With most of the Queensland vineyards and cellar doors only accessible by car, it's imperative consumers know how much they're drinking in order to make the right choices."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.