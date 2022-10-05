Redland City Bulletin

Campaign to track drinks at cellar doors launched at Mount Cotton

By Emily Lowe
Sirromet Wines general manager Risko Isic with winemaker and QLD Wine Industry Association secretary Jessica Fergusson hold the DrinkWise scratchies. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Handy scratchies will help wine lovers across Queensland keep track of their sips and better understand standard drinks during tastings and cellar door tours.

