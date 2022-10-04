Redland City Bulletin

Retiree leads Redland Tigers through first of two-day match

By Emily Lowe
October 4 2022 - 5:00am
Jon Stimpson Cleans Up. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redland Tigers Cricket great Jon Stimpson came out of retirement after two years to lead the first grade team through the first day of their Toombul clash last weekend.

