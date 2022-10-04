Redland Tigers Cricket great Jon Stimpson came out of retirement after two years to lead the first grade team through the first day of their Toombul clash last weekend.
Toombul won the toss and decided to bat on an overcast day, ready to face the Redland bowlers early on.
Jon Stimpson was called back for the match having made himself available after retiring from the game two years ago.
On the third ball of Stimpson's first over the pace-man struck with his first wicket, taking out all three stumps.
He hit the top of stump again a couple of overs later.
Jasper Sumner chimed in throughout the morning session, with his spin bowling putting Toombul 7/47 at one stage.
Toombul was all out for 206, with bowlers Stimpson 3/35 and Sumner 4/58.
Redland got into bat, with Liam Smith knocking a solid 38 as opening bat to get the Tigers innings underway.
James Bazley stepped up to make light work of his 51 not out at stumps including nine fours and a six off 31 balls.
Tigers finished 3/125 at the end of the day's play and look to hand out more punishment to the Toombul attack and amass some easy points in the win column.
The second grade tigers played Toombul at home on Peter Buger Oval at Wellington Point, again in the first of a two day clash.
Redlands won the toss and elected to bowl.
Klinton Goodridge was consistent all day bowling 4/38, assisted by Josh Smith 2/29 and Tom Biggs 2/13 to have the visitors all out for 130.
In reply the Tigers batsmen where 1/37 before the heavens opened up and the days' play was called off.
Day two of the clash will conclude at Redlands Tigers home ground at Wellington Point on Saturday October 8 from 10am.
Third grade (2D): Redlands v Valley CC. End of day 1 - Valleys 5/78, W Barwick 2/13.
Fourth grade (2D): Redlands v Valley CC. End of day 1 - Valleys 5/279, L Haegel 2/45
Fifth grade (2D): Redlands v Valley CC. End of day 1 - Valleys 7/94, M Grant 3/27, J Mathison 2/2, B Hayes 2/27.
Sixth grade (2D): Redlands v Valley CC. End of day 1 - Valleys 6/229, H Legg 3/30
Lord Taverners: Redlands 6/140, C Brady 50, J Eustance 30 v Valley CC all out for 86, R Grant 3/14, J Williams 3/19. Redlands win.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
