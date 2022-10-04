Redland City Bulletin

Redland Museum features Halloween show Through the Dark Door

By Linda Muller
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:41am
Director Jan Nary works through the Halloween script with grave worm Russell Dinte at the Redland Museum. Picture by Linda Muller

Through the Dark Door has opened doors for Theatre Redlands newcomers Ken Munro of Capalaba and his daughter Kya, 15.

