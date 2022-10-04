Through the Dark Door has opened doors for Theatre Redlands newcomers Ken Munro of Capalaba and his daughter Kya, 15.
The latest Halloween play to be staged at the Redland Museum from October 21 to 30.
Mr Munro said he saw auditions advertised through the Redland museum facebook page and felt it might be a helpful learning ground for Kya to hone some theatre skills.
"I thought that if there was a small role for me, I would take it, seeing as I would be driving Kya to rehearsals," he said.
Mr Munro landed the role of Dracula with Kya playing the lost child.
"It's been lots of fun. Everyone is so helpful and nice - the theatre group and the people from the museum. I would encourage people to get involved and encourage more to come. I will come along to the next one, for sure," he said.
Mr Munro said Kya was also getting a great deal from the experience.
"There has been a lot of people there able to give her their advice and she is learning some behind the scene stuff which may help her in her career, if this is the path she goes down."
The show is the brainchild of Jan Nary who created Theatre Redlands at the Redland Museum in order to bring some of its history to life. Through the Dark Door highlights the dentist chair, the large telephone booth and the school room.
The show follows the inaugural Halloween offering entitled When the Darkness Moves, staged in 2020.
The Covid restrictions imposed on the earlier show have influenced the staging of Through the Dark Door which is being played to small audiences of just 25 with each of the six nights featuring four performances in total in order to accommodate the intimate group.
"The first one worked so well, despite its challenges. I decided to carry forward the intimate setting and keep the audience small. It also heightens the fear factor," Ms Nary said.
The show involves a cast of 16 performing six vignettes, played in the main gallery and the events room of the museum.
Shows will be staged at 6pm and 8pm on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.
Tickets are $28 and $23 for museum members. Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=945588& Enquiries to 3286 3494.
