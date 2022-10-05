The state opposition has revealed Redland Hospital ramping figures are the highest ever recorded in Queensland, with three of every four patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance ramped for more than 30 minutes in July.
The data tabled by the Health Minister and made public by the LNP found the Redlands had a ramping rate of 73 per cent, the highest in recorded history.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the opposition failed to take the impact of COVID into account.
Opposition leader David Crisafulli said Redland Hospitals' bed capacity had been reduced by nine since May 2022 as the hospital expansion project continued to stall.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said that ramping not only impacted patients and their families but also ambulance crews, doctors, nurses and other health professionals.
"Instances of ramping at Redland Hospital have been occurring for far too long. Instead of improvements being made, we are seeing the situation worsen and it is not acceptable," he said.
"Unfortunately, ramping takes ambulances off the road, making them unavailable for further calls for assistance - a frightening situation for anyone calling 000 in an emergency.
"This is in addition to COVID-19 patients at Redland Hospital being monitored in a tent in the middle of winter."
Ms D'Ath said the data from July reflected the peak of the third Omicron wave.
"July was certainly the most challenging time we have had this year because of those omicron waves," she said.
"If I use Redlands for example, 11 per cent of the beds at that hospital were occupied by COVID patients alone, so that puts incredible strain on the system.
"As well as, we had almost 5 per cent of the workplace furloughed because of COVID and all of those things will put incredible pressure on the flow of people from ambulances to emergency departments, into the hospital.
"We are seeing some improvement but for every bed that frees up for COVID we are filling up elective surgery that we know is delayed."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
