Capalaba MP Don Brown says the Metro South Health board "lied" to him about progress on Redland Hospital upgrades as the state opposition reveals the facility recorded the worst ever ramping figures in Queensland.
Mr Brown called for the dismissal of the Metro South Health board which he says failed to support hospital workers.
A report tabled by the Health Minister and made public by the opposition found ramping at Redland Hospital hit 73 per cent in July.
Mr Brown said the Metro South Health board should be dismissed following the report and said the pressure on hospital staff was unacceptable.
"They have not been supported by a board that are completely asleep at the wheel, a board that has lied to me at briefings regarding upgrades to Redland Hospital," he said.
"At a briefing with Metro South Health infrastructure staff on 23 March this year, I was informed that the Stage 1 upgrade tender would be finalised in April with construction to commence in August.
"Yet, we have not even seen construction commence, and Metro South Health have had the funding from the State Government for this upgrade in the bank account for two years now."
The Redland Hospital expansion project to add an intensive care unit with an extra 32 beds was announced in September of 2020, with an expected completion date of 2022, is still incomplete.
In September 2022, tenders went out for multi-million dollar upgrades at five Queensland hospitals, including 28 new beds at Redland Hospital.
Mr Brown said the expansion project may have been completed if it had been in ministerial hands.
"It is completely unacceptable and that's why I am calling on the Health Minister to sack the board and to take over responsibility and get on with the construction of Stage 1," he said.
"Projects where the Health Minister and the Department have had the responsibility for the construction have been delivered on time and on budget. We have seen this with the Redland Satellite Hospital, with construction well underway."
