Redland City Bulletin

MP calls for health board dismissals after ramping report

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the Metro South Health board "lied" to him about progress on Redland Hospital upgrades. File pictures

Capalaba MP Don Brown says the Metro South Health board "lied" to him about progress on Redland Hospital upgrades as the state opposition reveals the facility recorded the worst ever ramping figures in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.