The federal fuel excise has returned in full, but according to the RACQ motorists still have a chance to fill up before the effects are felt.
The temporary halving of the excise expired on September 29 and was expected to add 25.3 cents per litre to the price of wholesale fuel.
According to data gathered by the Australian Institute of Petroleum, wholesale prices for unleaded and diesel in Brisbane did increase by about 25 cents per litre following the reinstatement, but pump prices did not.
RACQ's Principal Economic and Affordability Specialist Dr Ian Jeffreys said this was due to high retail margins.
"In the days before the Federal Government's fuel excise cut ended, prices for unleaded increased significantly as part of the regular hiking phase of south east Queensland's fuel price cycle, with petrol stations lifting retail margins to around 40 cents per litre (cpl)," Dr Jeffreys said.
"These huge retail margins gave fuel companies more than enough room to absorb the reintroduction of the full fuel excise, which is why we didn't see unleaded prices at the bowser increase, but rather stay steady or continue to trend down slowly.
"Retail margins for diesel across south east Queensland dropped significantly when the fuel excise was reintroduced, indicating fuel companies reduced their profit margins to absorb the excise increase instead of passing it directly on to motorists."
According to Dr Jeffreys, motorists would still have the opportunity to fill up with cheap fuel before the full effects of the excise returning are felt.
"Unleaded prices across south east Queensland are currently falling as we're in the discounting phase of the fuel price cycle," he said.
"We're likely to see prices for unleaded continue to fall over the next week or so before we reach the cheap phase.
"Motorists who use unleaded should hold off filling up until we reach the cheap phase, which will probably be next week. At that point, they should aim for a target price of 177cpl or less.
"Unlike unleaded, diesel is predominantly an industry fuel. This means diesel prices generally remain more stable and do not fluctuate according to a competitive price cycle."
