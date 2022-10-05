Mental health services across the Redlands will come together to help residents be their best selves.
Thrive by the Bay returns for the seventh year in 2022 hosted by a network of mental health providers in the region with new attractions.
The initiative is held as part of Queensland Mental Health Week and promotes mental health and wellbeing to the community.
Metro South Health worker and event representative Rebecca Fitzgerald said Redland professionals would raise awareness about services available locally.
"Along with raising awareness, we want to connect people to the right services and strengthen the community's capacity to seek support," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"We are also excited to introduce the community to complementary therapies such as massage, aromatherapy and even drum therapy; all of which could lead to an enhanced state of mind."
The event will kick off with a though-provoking story about the mental health challenges of First Nations people by local Cooee Elder Margie Kennedy before free activities, live music, and a sausage sizzle.
The event will be held at Raby Bay Harbour on Thursday, October 13, with organisers expecting the largest crowd yet.
