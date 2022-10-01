More support has arrived for Macleay Island residents as STAR Community Services opens their new office.
STAR Community Services CEO Patsy Wilshire said the office, located at shop 4, 36-38 Southsea Terrace, Macleay Island, would help a range of people on the island.
"In the last couple of years we have seen a growing demand for aged care and disability support services by the residents of Southern Moreton Bay Islands," she said.
"Through our new locally based office we will be able to service the Bay Island community more efficiently.
"Opening a new office in Macleay Island is an extension of our commitment to support our local communities. The new location will offer a convenient and easily accessible option for local residents."
Residents can get support with NDIS services like in home supports, social and community supports transport for NDIS clients and support coordination.
Other services like home care packages, community transport, home maintenance and gardening, companionship program for seniors, social programs and activities, technology training program for seniors assistance with care and housing, volunteering opportunities will also be available on the island.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8:45 am to 4:15.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
