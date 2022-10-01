Redland City Bulletin

STAR Community Ser

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:52am, first published October 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR Community Services local representative Celeste Otene. Picture supplied

More support has arrived for Macleay Island residents as STAR Community Services opens their new office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.