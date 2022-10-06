An annual drive encouraging mainland and island residents to recycle e-waste for native trees is back in 2022.
Redland City Council will run the initiative from October 14-16 to increase awareness of e-waste collection and reduce carbon emissions.
Mayor Karen Williams said Council received 312 tonnes of e-waste in the last financial year, up 15 per cent from the previous year.
"Council hopes to gather eight tonnes of e-waste and in exchange give away about 200 trees by the end of the trees for e-waste initiative period," she said.
"All items collected are taken to a facility where they are pulled apart, and the various components of glass, plastic, wire, and metal are sent for recycling."
"Council offers a permanent e-waste recycling service at Birkdale and Redland Bay's recycling and waste centres and is trialling the service on North Stradbroke, Coochiemudlo and Russell and Macleay islands until April 2023," Cr Williams said.
The first 75 mainland residents who make the swap will be given one tree voucher per household which they can use to collect a free tree from the IndigiScapes Nursery on week days or the IndigiScapes Centre on weekends.
The first 25 Island residents will be given a tree at the centre.
A list of e-waste items suitable for recycling can be found on the Redland City Council website.
Mobile phones are not accepted at recycling and waste centres.
The trees for e-waste initiative runs at the following waste centres:
E-waste items suitable for recycling include:
