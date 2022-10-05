Fast furniture's impact on the environment

This is branded content.

New data has revealed that Australian households could be costing the earth as many as 33 trees each over ten years due to unsustainable furniture choices.

Furniture brand B2C Furniture's sustainability calculator has unveiled new statistics regarding fast furniture's impact on the environment, like that at least one tree is destroyed per piece of unsustainable furniture bought.

Moreover, the calculator also found that Australian households could collectively cost the earth as many as 861 million trees over a 10-year period by owning just 30 pieces of chipboard-based furniture each.

Chipboard furniture has widely been categorised as fast furniture, which Greenpeace USA Special Projects Manager, Rolf Skar, explained is "furniture that is not only not made to last, but designed not to last (via Discover Magazine)."

"Fast furniture is often relatively cheap to buy but almost impossible to repair or refurbish, leading to an expensive, wasteful cycle of buying and throwing out," Skar said.

One of the most significant changes consumers can make is switching from purchasing furniture made from chipboard materials to pieces made from hardwood and other naturally renewable energy sources.

In fact, B2C Furniture's sustainability calculator predicted that Aussies could ultimately save the earth 774 million trees altogether by making conscious purchasing choices.

According to Kelly Collins, head of creative at furniture company Swyft (via Livingetc), wood is an ideal sustainable choice for furniture as it "absorbs carbon dioxide which lowers the overall carbon footprint."

"It's perfect for naturally retaining heat, meaning you'll need less energy to warm your home. It's durable and can last a very long time. It can be reused and recycled easily," Collins told the publication.

As for where you should purchase sustainable furniture, James Barker, managing director of furniture brand Barker and Stonehouse, told Livingetc that the "environmental impact of 'buying local' shouldn't be underestimated."

'It's also worth considering the carbon footprint of the furniture that you are buying... how far has it had to travel to reach you?" Barker said.

Meanwhile, Collins concurred that "avoiding the big chains and shopping in local, independent places" is far more likely to help you find eco-conscious furniture."

'Don't be afraid to ask questions such as if they are FSC certified, what materials and finishes are used, and how they produce the products, to ensure you're getting something as sustainable as possible," she told Livingetc.

On top of purchasing from sustainable brands, another method of reducing furniture waste is upcycling and restoring your existing pieces to extend their lifespan.

"A new colour of wood stain or paint can transform an item: a darker varnish will bring a warmer feel, while a pale colour like white or sky blue will introduce a lighter atmosphere into the room," Greenshop's James Patridge told Livingetc.

Deana McDonagh, a professor of industrial design at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Art and Design, also recommended investing in timeless pieces that will outlast trends.

"Build up your collection of pieces that are useful in multiple home environments," McDonagh told Discover Magazine.

"Purchasing furniture for specific spaces does not allow for the furniture to be useful should you move houses.

