Redland City Bulletin

LNP representatives say health minister failed Redland Hospital

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the Labor government failed to deliver promised upgrades for Redland Hospital. File picture

State opposition members have called for the Health Minister to be sacked after Labor MP Don Brown called for the dismissal of the Metro South Health board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.