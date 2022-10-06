State opposition members have called for the Health Minister to be sacked after Labor MP Don Brown called for the dismissal of the Metro South Health board.
Mr Brown called for the board's sacking after Redland Hospital recorded the highest ever ramping rates in Queensland.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said Redland Hospital needed urgent support.
"Redland Hospital has been slowly dying from Budget malnutrition and local Labor MPs knew about it, misled the public about how serious it was, attacked other MPs who tried to expose the truth, and have blamed everyone else but themselves," he said.
"Don Brown is finally forced to admit the truth - that the Health System is broken under Labor and they have failed to deliver at Redland Hospital."
Mr Brown said he was "lied to" by the Metro South Health board on progress of the Redland Hospital expansion, which has not begun construction despite having an expected completion date of late 2022.
Dr Robinson said dismissals needed to start from the top.
"In what could only be described as a crass political ploy, Labor has sought to divert attention for the Health crisis away from their beleaguered Health Minister, by targeting Hospital Boards of the HHS," he said.
"...heads must roll, so today I call on the Premier to sack the Health Minister for misleading the people of the Redlands about the health of our hospital."
Shadow health minister Ros Bates said the government had passed the blame to the Hospital Boards of the HHS.
"If the Labor Party has an ounce of accountability, it should be the Health Minister who is sacked," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
