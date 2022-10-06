A Queensland Health spokeswoman says upgrades promised for the Redlands are on the way despite work having stalled on a major expansion project.
The $62 million Redland Hospital expansion project to add an intensive care unit with an extra 32 beds was announced in September of 2020, with an expected completion date of late 2022.
The spokeswoman said progress had been made.
"Following a recent tendering process, a preferred tenderer has been identified and negotiations are underway to establish an engagement for the completion of design and construction of the project," she said.
Stage one of the Redland Hospital expansion was announced in September 2020 and expected to be complete by late 2022, but construction is yet to begin.
The spokeswoman said the stage two business plan was also being finalised on top of 28 new beds allocated in the 2022-23 budget.
"In addition to the ICU and beds to be delivered by the Stage 1 Expansion, even more beds are on the way for Redland Hospital," she said.
"A new $25 million ward announced in the State Budget will add an additional 28 beds at Redland Hospital, significantly boosting bed capacity in the second half of next year.
"The $9.785 billion Queensland Health and Hospitals Plan announced in the 2022-23 State Budget is the largest health capital commitment in the state's history and will support the ongoing delivery of world-class health services across Queensland."
The spokeswoman said the car-park was also not far off being finished.
"A new 1000-space seven-level car park is under construction and is expected to be completed in late 2022 and opened early in 2023."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.