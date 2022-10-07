New rules and fees have been introduced at a popular North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) camping spot to acknowledge native title on the land and waters.
Regular campers at Slip campgrounds south of Dunwich have launched a petition to reduce new fees and amend the new rules.
A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said the campsite was jointly managed by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) and QYAC to recognise the Quandamooka People's native title over the land and waters through the 2011 Federal Court consent determination.
"As part of their native title consent determination, the lands underlying the national park were handed back to the Quandamooka People as Aboriginal freehold land within the protected area," she said.
"As owners of the land and joint managers of the protected areas with QPWS, a joint decision was made to formalise camping at Blakesley's for the enjoyment of all Queenslanders.
"As the native title owners of the land, the Quandamooka People are entitled to set aside areas for the Quandamooka community to be on Country to camp with their families and engage with their culture.
"These practices are supported by QPWS and will not impact the 10 available campsites."
Some requirements are fees of $7 per night or $28 for a family, no dogs, portable toilet requirements, removal of rubbish bins and strict arrival and departure times.
Regular camper Luke Seabourne started a change.org petition to amend the new rules.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said he supported the native title aspirations of all Quandamooka people but that Blakesley's campsite should remain accessible to all residents.
"The vast majority of locals believe Straddie should remain a place kept open to locals and respectful visitors and at the same time allow the native title plans and changes to work through the community with transparency and open consultation," Dr Robinson said.
"Should QYAC's separation of camping areas represent a form of segregation that also prevents the public from accessing public beaches they have valued in the past, the decision will no doubt receive very little support.
"However, if it is about having a place for cultural practices and cultural tourism to be enjoyed, without segregation and without blocking access to public beaches, I see no reason why it couldn't be trialled and see if it is popular."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.