YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. Understanding dogs and aircraft noise

Referring to the recent article about Energex meter readers and conflicts with dogs, I'd like to pass on a few tips I've learned over about 60 years. First, dealing with animals or humans is easy, as long as you know what they're doing and why.
The main reason dogs and humans have developed a lasting relationship is because each benefit. Dogs get fed and cared for, and their masters are protected from intruders. They're the original and best burglar alarm that would warn potential miscreants before they broke in and back it up with the threat of a bite if they kept coming. Unfortunately, burglar alarms are a distant second best.
Protecting their family and territory is in their DNA, so the next tip to remember is that they don't understand English! They do understand body language and emotional state very well, though, so if you're a crook, you'll likely give yourself away by projecting fear. If you're a good guy, then remember that and act accordingly. Talk and act calmly with confidence, and remember the dog is not your enemy. Project confidence and you'll gain their respect. Project fear or anxiety, and they will sense weakness, and nature doesn't like that to be perpetuated, so it's best to master yourself instead and avoid all the drama - not just from dogs either.
Ironically, articles like this subtly increase the likelihood of people experiencing fear when confronted with a barking dog, increasing the possibility of them attracting an attack to protect their family and property. Again, it's nothing personal, it's just their job, and they're doing it out of loyalty.
Peter Callil, Capalaba
I read "A Threat to the Editor" with much interest and amusement. It clarified, without a clue to the author, how readers would evaluate the sense of entitlement to the content in our community newspaper of those who believe they are our betters.
How dare the paper print letters other than from those who know how to rule? It appears that ordinary people are not professional, educated, or clever enough to engage those who advertise their services in our newspaper. Nor will they check out real estate. The world will end in the Redlands because - well - we just don't know our place.
So funny and dare I say it, dim. The author has well and truly let the cat out of the bag.
Barbara Armitage, Redland Bay
I catch the bus to the city daily for work and I agree we need an express busway delivered. The busway could run along old Cleveland road, but I believe it would be better if the bus went along Mount Gravatt Capalaba road to Dawson road to Klumpp road and onto the southeast busway. Overall, I think connecting the existing southeast busway would be better because there will be fewer traffic lights and the bus can travel at a higher speed on the southeast busway.
Andrew Bell
In conversation with friends recently re a suitable mascot for the games, it was suggested, and I am wholeheartedly in agreement, that: the KOOKABURRA is a good choice. At previous games, we had the winking kangaroo. At the next one, we could have ...the laughing kookaburra!
Amy Glade, Capalaba
There should be a moratorium on all developments in Redlands ( soon to be Brown lands) until all levels of government do something about the pollution of the bay by inadequate sewage treatment. I've been told that the residue ends up in the bay during infrastructure maintenance. Also, during wet weather, the system leaks. Endocrine disrupters ( from medication and illicit drugs) are making their way into sea life and native animals. Our governments seem to have a policy of patch-up, cover-up, and booze-up.
B Boland, Ormiston
I recently attended the aircraft noise and flight paths workshop that Airservices Australia put on.
It opened my eyes to what we may have in store if we are not active in preventing flights over the Redlands.
I was pleased to see Henry Pike turn up and wish to thank him for requesting the workshop.
I agree that we as a community will not accept any increased noise.
As a community, we need to stand up!
Robin Archer, Cleveland
We have lived in Redland Bay for eleven years now. We chose this area because it was far from the city to enjoy a quieter lifestyle. This meant no city hustle and bustle and no aircraft noise. I agree with other residents that the flight paths should not be changed. People knowingly bought in those suburbs that are affected. If they don't like it, then they can always move to a different suburb.
Kerry Daley, Redland Bay
The out of touch with modern society Greens can go back in their burrows and let us know where they are so we can continuously fly aircraft from two runways over them 24 hours a day.
George Brown, Ormiston
Goodness, me, what planet does the man come from referring to aircraft at 10000 ft not noticeable? But, of course, it is not noticeable to the doctor's on the northside, who want to divert it over the Redlands.
Karen Surgenor, Birkdale
People in the Redlands are opposed to any change in flight paths encroaching on our peaceful area. We have chosen to live away from the city for obvious reasons. Keep the noise where it has been for decades. Don't bring noise pollution to our area.
Bernie Walsh, Alexandra Hills
