Redland City Bulletin
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Understanding dogs and aircraft noise

Updated October 9 2022 - 4:04am, first published October 8 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. Understanding dogs and aircraft noise

Understanding dogs 

Referring to the recent article about Energex meter readers and conflicts with dogs, I'd like to pass on a few tips I've learned over about 60 years. First, dealing with animals or humans is easy, as long as you know what they're doing and why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.