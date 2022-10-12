Redlands
Seniors month kicks off this October with a range of events to celebrate Redlands' older residents across the bayside. Find activities and events online at redlandseniors.com/events
Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel hosts trivia every Thursday from 7pm. Free to play with great prizes.
Cleveland
The Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch will host the Non Stop Cent Auction fundraiser at Star of the Sea Church Hall on Saturday, November 19. Doors open at 1.30pm. Admission $10 per person, RSVP to Marion on 3207 5461.
Raby Bay
Connect with local mental health support services at Thrive by the Bay at Raby Bay Harbour on Thursday, October 13 from 10am.
Cleveland
Redland seniors will be celebrated at the Seniors Health and Wellbeing Festival for seniors month on October 13 from 8am-2pm.
Victoria Point
Victoria Point Volunteer Marine Rescue will host the biannual Boaties Market fundraiser on Sunday, October 16 from 6am-12pm at Victoria Point State School.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Mount Cotton
October is the last chance to book a picnic at Sirromet's Lavender field, running until October 30. Enjoy a hamper with meats and cheese, sweets and a bottle of wine. Book online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.