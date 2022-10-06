North Stradbroke Island Police have issued a 21-year-old Park Ridge driver with an infringement notice for driving without due care.
Police allege they were flagged down by a beachgoer while patrolling Main Beach Point Lookout at 1pm on September 29 who said they had seen a vehicle travelling at high speed, fishtailing and deliberately driving into the ocean.
Police found the vehicle parked on the beach soon after and said it was covered in sand and salt water.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the driver advised police he had been driving 2WD because of a mechanical issue.
"Another idiot who left his brain on the bitumen. Road rules apply to beach driving. Pure and simple," Sgt Scanlan said.
"The responsible 4WDer who alerted police about this man's behaviour on the beach is to be commended. If you witness behaviour like this call police link on 131 444 and report it and it will be investigated.
"You can even upload dashcam or phone footage to assist police in the investigation.
"Police can't be everywhere at once and we need the public to be our eyes and ears to prevent behaviour like this from continuing and make our beaches safer for the enjoyment of everyone."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
