Park Ridge man given infringement notice after beach drive

By Emily Lowe
October 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Police issues a 21-year-old man with an infringement notice for driving without due care on Main Beach, Point Lookout on September 29. File picture

North Stradbroke Island Police have issued a 21-year-old Park Ridge driver with an infringement notice for driving without due care.

