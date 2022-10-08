Hospital ramping figures a great shame

Yes, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson is right to wonder if Don Brown calling for heads to roll at the Metro South Health Board is diverting blame from the health minister. Yes, the health minister should cop the criticism levelled at her and calls for her to resign are not unreasonable. But, it is a legitimate question to ask. What has the Board done with the federal and state funding it has had at its disposal for the last two years? The Board should get its backside kicked, as should the health minister for not keeping a closer eye on the Redlands hospital upgrade project. We won't, and Redlands residents shouldn't let this issue rest until it is fixed.