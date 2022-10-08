Hospital ramping figures a great shame

Recent figures of ambulance ramping times at the Redland Hospital reported by the Bulletin are disgraceful and should have those responsible hanging their heads in shame.
I was ramped this year at a southeast Queensland Hospital for three hours, so I know from experience what ambulance ramping is. I never felt unsafe, the paramedics attending to me were fantastic and I could not speak more highly of the care they gave me. I always had medical attention with me. But before I was ramped, the ambulance took an hour to get to me at my home. That's because other ambulances were ramping at the hospital.
The Redlands Hospital needs more beds, that's a fact, and if more beds are made available, ambulance ramping will lessen, that's also a fact.
Queensland Health said upgrades promised for the Redlands are on the way despite work stalling on a significant expansion project that would result in more beds.
That's just not good enough.
Nurses, doctors, paramedics and hospital workers deserve better.
Capalaba MP Don Brown and Redlands MP Kim Richards should be shirtfronting the health minister and the premier to get this fixed pronto. They'll be unpopular within Labor ranks for doing so, but they simply can't toe the party line on this. They must go rogue and work their backsides off to get the Redlands hospital to the standard of a major city hospital.
Stage 1 of upgrading work needs to begin no later than the first quarter of 2023. There can be no further excuses about this. It should be non-negotiable because it was supposed to be finished by 2022.
Stage two needs to be funded in the next state government budget, with no if's and no buts.
Yes, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson is right to wonder if Don Brown calling for heads to roll at the Metro South Health Board is diverting blame from the health minister. Yes, the health minister should cop the criticism levelled at her and calls for her to resign are not unreasonable. But, it is a legitimate question to ask. What has the Board done with the federal and state funding it has had at its disposal for the last two years? The Board should get its backside kicked, as should the health minister for not keeping a closer eye on the Redlands hospital upgrade project. We won't, and Redlands residents shouldn't let this issue rest until it is fixed.
Lives depend upon it.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
