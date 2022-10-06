North Stradbroke Island holidaymakers and residents were slapped with 51 traffic infringements during a state-wide road safety operation.
Police on North Stradbroke Island had an increased visible presence over two weeks during Operation Spring Break.
Of the notices, 35 were for speeding offences, four for failing to wear seatbelts, one for using a mobile phone, three for driving unregistered vehicles, three for failing to keep to keep left of continuous double lines, two for failing to stop at a stop sign and three for parking in a disabled bay.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was disappointing to see a high number of offences from locals and tourists.
"People need to slow down, buckle up, be more observant and drive to the conditions," he said.
"Of particular concern was the 30 drivers detected travelling at more than 15km/hr over the speed limit in the 30km/hr zone at the Point Lookout headland in 5 hours over three days.
"This is a high volume traffic, pedestrian and wildlife area and too many were putting others at risk due to the speed they were driving."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
