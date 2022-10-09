Redland darts players are coming in hot as the winter season of the competition heats up and the leader boards get tighter.
The top spots across all three divisions are hotly contested, with only a few points separating the top teams.
Just half a point separates division one teams with Projectile Disfunctions just edging ahead of Game of Throwns.
Division two team Wolves are powering three points ahead of Darts Vaders.
Last year's division two runners up, Red Barons, lead 13 points to 12 from Phantom Throwers.
In the individual rankings Jeremy Fagg storms ahead with an impressive 83 point three dart average while Melina Van Den Kieboom tops the ladies list with a 59 point three dart average.
Redlands Darts will be represented at this year's Redlands Community Activities Expo on the 19th October at the Alex Hills Hotel from 10am to 2pm.
The Fun Guns 13, Jokers 3; Projectile Dysfunction 14, Game of Throwns 2; Dumpstarz 12, Whooo Cares 4.
Highest peg men: Bob Cowan (116), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (107)
Wolves 16, Funny Tuckers 0; Eliminators 10, Archers 6; Ducks Nuts 8, Darts Vaders 8; Sonic Death Monkeys 11, Mix it Up 5.
Highest peg men: Chris Quinn (97), Amanda Henley (32).
60s are Us 11, 3Darts to the Wind 3; Phantom Throwers 11, Tons of Bull 3; Red Barons 10, Bridge Burners 4.
Highest peg: Gavin Gilchrist (97); Thelma Cowell (58)
180s went to Rick Gill, Bill Potter, Bob Cowan, Jeremy Fagg (2), Chris Krabbe (2) and Penny Lam (2) and Lorraine Maltby scored a 171.
