Redland Hospital wait times reached a peak of 390 minutes in June, one month before the facility achieved the highest ramping figure ever recorded in Queensland.
Ramping figures and wait times at hospitals across the state were revealed in questions on notice from the LNP shadow health minister to the health minister.
The answers revealed Redland Hospital recorded a 71 per cent ramping rate in June and the longest wait time was 390 minutes.
The longest wait time of all Queensland's Public Emergency Departments in June was 586 minutes at Harvey Bay, which recorded a ramping rate of 52 per cent.
In July the Redland facility's ramping rate increased to 73 per cent, the highest ever recorded in Queensland.
Across Metro South, 66 per cent of Logan Hospital ambulance patients were ramped, 60 per cent at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and 61 per cent at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.