A Cleveland sports aerobics superstar is taking her talent to the world stage and will represent Australia at the world championships.
Summer Rogers's began sports aerobics at five-years-old, and at 14 she is fast becoming a talented athlete.
Mother Dale Rogers said she signed her daughter up for sport aerobics at Industrie1 Studios Capalaba to help her gain confidence and has never looked back.
"I signed Summer up to Sport Aerobics... when she was a super shy little girl and I needed to find something she would enjoy and try break her out of it. Being a very competitive person, she loves the challenge and pushes herself to be the best she can physically and mentally giving everything 100 per cent in training and competitions," she said.
"...She is naturally gifted in sports which runs in the family."
Summers goal is to get in the top ten in Ostrava, get stronger, be competitive and have a bit of fun in the process.
Rogers recently competed at the National Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) Sport Aerobic Challenge in the Junior International section where she placed second against competitors from across Australia and was offered a spot on the national team.
Ms Rogers said her daughter was one of three junior females to represent Australia at the FISAF World Championships in the Czech Republic on November 2-4.
"This is Summers first time to represent Australia overseas... she is very excited about travelling with the green and gold tracksuit," she said.
"Having had a few hip problems and just getting over COVID-19 two weeks before her nationals, Summer's goal was Worlds 2022, and was a dream come true for her.
"Summer's trio team Calente also won Gold in Nationals 2 years running and are looking to go international next year.
"I am so proud of Summer and her dedication to healthy eating, strenuous training sessions, focus and keeping up to date with her schoolwork at Cleveland High School."
The dedicated athlete is committed to sport aerobics and trains four hour sessions four days a week.
"Summer's goal is to get in the top ten in Ostrava, get stronger, be competitive and have a bit of fun in the process," Ms Rogers said.
Ms Rogers said her daughter had received great support from the Industrie1 Studios Capalaba community that helped her achieve her dreams.
"Insudtrie1 are a tight knit club where the girls and boys have formed life-long relationships, welcome all new participants and have much fun training travelling interstate for comps," she said.
"The favorite for Summer in going to Melbourne every year with her friends and club."
To help Summer Rogers on her journey, visit the gofundme page.
