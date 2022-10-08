Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland sports aerobics athlete to shine on world stage

By Emily Lowe
October 8 2022 - 5:00am
Summer Rogers will represent Australia at the FISAF World Championships in the Czech Republic on November 2-4. Picture supplied

A Cleveland sports aerobics superstar is taking her talent to the world stage and will represent Australia at the world championships.

