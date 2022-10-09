A young Redland BMX rider is racing into the top of the junior ranks as she claims the top prize at the Auscycling State Championships in Cairns.
At 11-year-old, Audrey Gard has been riding BMX competitively for the last three years and has consistently improved each time she rides.
Father Jamie Gard said his daughter had a passion for racing, which combined with support from the Redlands BMX Club, drove her success.
"At the recent state championships in Cairns she got first place in the 11-year-old girls and fourth place in the 11-12 girls cruise," he said.
"It was very exciting to win and it was a goal she was working for.
"I'm very proud of her achievements in BMX, the last three years she has placed third, second and this year, first."
Gard was excited to be able to take the podium next to a fellow Redlands BMX rider and said she enjoyed the friendships she got out of the sport and the fun she had on race days.
Outside of training BMX three nights a week, Audrey plays netball and the drums, but has dreams to become a pro rider and travel the world.
Mr Gard said the Redland BMX Club had a bright future ahead with a new track and clubhouse being built at the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct to help build the profile of the sport and encourage new riders to join and take their skills to the next level.
To get involved with the Redland BMX Club competitively or just for fun, contact the club through the website or on social media.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
