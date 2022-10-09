Redland City Council has endorsed a major amendment to its City Plan to add 44 properties, including some privately-owned, to the Local Heritage Register.
Councillors endorsed the decision at the September general meeting which includes the adoption of a local heritage incentive package for landholders impacted.
Mayor Karen Williams said most of the properties were privately-owned and were being listed to protect the local European heritage.
"Until now, our local register has mainly listed Council-owned sites, so these additional privately-owned properties are an exciting addition," she said.
"The 44 properties which will be added to the local heritage register have all been independently assessed by a heritage consultant and selected to ensure all key local European themes are represented in the register," she said.
"The survival of these properties in private ownership is a testament to generations of owners who have recognised their value and have continued to maintain them.
Cr Williams said Council would work with landholders owners to support their interests and preserve their properties through a local heritage incentives package to provide financial support and advocacy for landholders impacted.
"The package adopted by Council includes a Local Heritage Grants program, which has been funded through this year's Budget, and the continuation of a heritage advisory service."
Cr Williams said Council would commence the major amendment to the City Plan on October 5 2022.
"The Queensland Heritage Act requires Council to maintain a local heritage register. Council maintains its register within Schedule 7 of the City Plan, with any changes requiring a planning scheme amendment - which we have endorsed.
On that date the Temporary Local Planning Instrument - Protection of Local Heritage Places, which has been in place since 17 March 2021, will be repealed.
Once the major amendment is complete, two of the properties will be removed through a minor amendment as they are no longer classified as local heritage places.
Council will update its Local heritage places website as the changes are implemented.
