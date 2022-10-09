Redland City Bulletin

Private properties are among 44 new heritage listed sites

By Emily Lowe
October 9 2022 - 9:00pm
St Georges Anglican Church in Birkdale has been added to Redland City Councils Local Heritage Register. Picture by Google Maps

Redland City Council has endorsed a major amendment to its City Plan to add 44 properties, including some privately-owned, to the Local Heritage Register.

