Redland City Bulletin

Young Redland BMX rider becomes state champion in Cairns

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Audrey Gard, 11, placed first in her age group at the Auscycling BMX State Championships in Cairns. Picture supplied

A young Redland BMX rider is racing into the top of the junior ranks as she claims the top prize at the Auscycling State Championships in Cairns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.