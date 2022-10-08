House prices in Redlands recorded a slight fall in September, while rental value growth stagnated.
According to CoreLogic, the median housing value fell 1.9 per cent to $848,923 in Redlands. Although, rents faced less of a change, recording a 0.2 per cent increase in the median weekly value, rising to $675.
The data followed a similar trend nationally as dwelling values fell 1.4 per cent, while rental increases were felt more significantly, rising 3.6 per cent throughout September.
It comes as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate for a sixth consecutive month in an effort to combat inflation.
RE/MAX Bayside real estate agent Hayley Van De Ven said the Redlands housing market had held strong.
"There's a great opportunity for astute buyers right now that are financially sound to secure a good property," she said.
"Weekly rental rates continue to rise. We are seeing large numbers through open homes and very competitive applications.
"It's more important than ever to have your affairs in order, all ID and available references organised."
Economists have speculated that rising interest rates could be affecting housing market growth.
CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said it was possible that most prospective home buyers had now "priced in" further interest rate hikes.
"It's possible we have seen the initial shock of a rapid rise in interest rates pass through the market," he said.
However, if interest rates continue to rise as rapidly as they have since May, we could see the rate of decline in housing values accelerate once again."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.