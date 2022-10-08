Redland City Bulletin

Housing market holds strong in Redlands as rental growth stagnates

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationally, house prices fell 1.4 per cent throughout September. File picture.

House prices in Redlands recorded a slight fall in September, while rental value growth stagnated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.