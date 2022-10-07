Weekly wrap: Ambulance ramping figures are shameful

G'day readers,
Recent figures of ambulance ramping times at the Redland Hospital reported by the Bulletin are disgraceful and should have those responsible hanging their heads in shame.
The Redlands Hospital needs more beds; if more beds are made available, ambulance ramping will lessen.
Emily Lowe reported the state opposition revealed Redland Hospital ramping figures are the highest ever recorded in Queensland, with three of every four patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance ramped for more than 30 minutes in July.
I think that's just not good enough.
Emily spoke with Bayside duty senator Murray Watt this week to see what is happening to Labor's Redlands election promises now they are in government.
New rules and fees have been introduced at a popular North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) camping spot to acknowledge native title on the land and waters.
Emily tells us some people are not happy about the changes.
We've already had calls and letters about Emily's yarn regarding Bayside wildlife advocates worried a wedge-tailed eagles' nest would be compromised in developing the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct.
Many don't believe the council's claims that the nest will be protected. What do you think?
And finally, from the good news file, Emily tells us about a Thornlands swimmer who will be the youngest member of the Australian Swimming Team to compete at the Vitrus Oceanic Asia Games next month.
As usual, David Pope has a great handle on national events.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.