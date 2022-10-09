The Creative Express art therapy group is holding an open day at the Mater Health Centre, Wellington Street, Cleveland from 9.30am to noon on October 29.
The open day gives people an opportunity to view and purchase the art and to watch its creators in action.
The group was born of a desire to connect and find joy for women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. It was the brainchild of teacher Clancy Follett-McDonald 13 years ago when she needed support from like minded people.
"During my treatment, I wanted to focus on the fun things - the joy of colour for example. Instead of being all woe-is-me, I wanted some joy. I continue to get joy from the group all of these years later," Ms Follett-McDonald said.
"What really makes my heart sing is when I hear laughter and giggles in the room. Then I feel like my plan has worked and the women have managed to forget their troubles for a while. My goal is turn negatives into positives," she said.
"I get pleasure in seeing the work come together. Here there are people from all walks of life, coming together and being there for each other on a level playing field. Everyone is there to bolster each other up."
Along the way, Ms Follett-McDonald and the group has also fundraised almost $80,000 for Mater Chicks in Pink over the last 10 years. Last year, the group raised $4700 and Ms Follett-McDonald is hoping to beat this figure this year. Donations are also received.
Following the open day, the group will also have a stall at the Manly Markets on Sunday, October 30 with the sale of art works, painted pots, cards and various unique craft and housing items.
"I remember one year we were at the market, a customer bought 10 pieces of art and fitted out her whole house. She got original modern art and was able to support a good cause at the same time. She must look at the art and love the fact that she supported cancer research and livened up her house as well. Plus, our art is very well priced," Ms Follett-McDonald said.
"I feel proud to be able to give back," she said.
The group meets monthly at the Mater Health Centre (access is behind the building, which is opposite the Mater Hospital) and the women are guided to create works of art.
"This gives the ladies a chance to chat and laugh and connect. It's very therapeutic," Ms Follett-McDonald said.
Enquiries to 0429 479 578.
