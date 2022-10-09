Redland City Bulletin

Creative express art therapy group to hold an open day on October 29

By Linda Muller
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:12am
Artists Kay Aberdeen and Nancy Wright prepare some work for the open day being held on October 29.
Creative Express art therapy group founder Clancy-Follett McDonald, Helen Watt and Pam Allen prepare for an open day on October 29.

The Creative Express art therapy group is holding an open day at the Mater Health Centre, Wellington Street, Cleveland from 9.30am to noon on October 29.

