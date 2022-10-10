The fishing remains unpredictable, just like our weather has been.
The snapper fishing just shut down, and only a few were caught.
The sweetlip, which normally bites this time of the year, has not yet arrived in numbers because the water temperature remains cool.
To top it all, the slimy green weed is back and shutting down the fishing.
I went out during the week and fished for an hour on either side of the high tide, and I only caught two small sweetlip.
Well, that is the bad news but now the good news.
The summer whiting is on the bite together with the odd diver whiting.
This is the silver lining in the rain clouds and almost gale-force winds.
The Redland Bay Amateur fishing club had an inshore fishing competition, and the target species was whiting.
Although they had to contend with a strong northerly wind, the fishing made up for it with many whiting caught.
Scott Nolan weighed in a whopper of 710 grams, which would normally be a winner, but Mark Mills pipped him at the post by 8 grams with a whiting of 718 grams.
The juniors also had a close battle, with only two points separating first and second places.
The club entries caught plenty of whiting, and congratulations to everyone.
I suggest that you should fish for whiting and flathead until the weed clears up in the bay.
Use yabbies and worms if you can warrant the expense of buying this superb bait.
I normally pump a dozen yabbies and start fishing for whiting, and the first legal whiting goes back as a live bait while I continue to fish for whiting.
Almost without fail, a flathead will take the live bait within thirty minutes. I will happily put away the flathead gear and catch a few more tasty whiting.
Only taking a few fish for a meal or two is important to the sustainability of recreational fishing.
I am not a fan of catch-and-release social media posts because of the stress these fish are under while their capturers take photos on the brag mats.
My philosophy is a quick release or a swift, humane death for any fish I keep for the table.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
