Rain and winds bring whiting to the bay for summer catches

By Michael Des David
October 10 2022 - 5:00am
Mark Mills won the Redland Bay Armature inshore fishing competition with a whiting of 718 grams. Picture supplied.

The fishing remains unpredictable, just like our weather has been.

